Indore leads with 364 single-day count, Bhopal reports 206 cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Indore continues to lead the State in single-day Covid-19 cases as 364 people were diagnosed with the infection in last 24 hours. The state capital stands on the second spot with 206 cases.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,34,331, health officials said. With 12 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the statewide death toll rose to 3,514, they said here.

A total of 1,223 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,20,051, the officials said. Of the new fatalities, three patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Ratlam, Vidisha, Betul and Harda, the officials said.

Out of 52 districts, only four reported no new case on the day. The positivity rate of the state is 3.7 percent, on the day total 26577 tests were conducted out of which 1007 had found positive whereas 130 samples were rejected.