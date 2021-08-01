Take Note: 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh to receive heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall

BHOPAL: Forecasting heavy-to-extremely heavy rain accompanied with lightning, the meteorological department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The department has sounded ‘red alert’ for Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Datia, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts where showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Seventeen districts for which orange alert has been issued include Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar and Shajapur. Isolated places in these districts are likely to receive rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning. Besides, rain or thundershowers are also likely to occur in most of the districts falling under 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.

A well-marked low pressure area is persisting over neighbouring south-east Uttar Pradesh. That is why areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP were experiencing torrential rains, the official said.

