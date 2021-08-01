Take Note: 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh to receive heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall

BHOPAL: Forecasting heavy-to-extremely heavy rain accompanied with lightning, the meteorological department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh.
The department has sounded ‘red alert’ for Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Datia, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts where showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
Seventeen districts for which orange alert has been issued include Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar and Shajapur. Isolated places in these districts are likely to receive rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning. Besides, rain or thundershowers are also likely to occur in most of the districts falling under 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.
A well-marked low pressure area is persisting over neighbouring south-east Uttar Pradesh. That is why areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP were experiencing torrential rains, the official said.
According to meteorological department, a well-marked low-pressure area is over southeast Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwest during the next two days.
And a low-pressure area is over Southern parts of Haryana. Axis of monsoon trough extends from Ganganagar to North Bay of Bengal across south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The combination of all above weather systems is responsible for these heavy rains over the Centre parts of the country.
The well-marked low-pressure area over SE Uttar Pradesh will move in a westerly direction along southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and will merge with the low-pressure area over South Haryana.
Chances of flash floods and waterlogging
Heavy to very heavy rain is possible over western parts of Madhya Pradesh east Rajasthan and some parts of Southwest Rajasthan during next 24 to 48 hours. Moderate showers will continue their after as well for subsequent 48 hours, but intensity will go down to some extent. There are chances of flash floods and waterlogging over many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Heavy showers also lashed several parts of the state in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.
According to the official, Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 155.4 mm rainfall, while Raghogarh in Guna district of west MP recorded 88 mm downpour during the period.
Heavy rain leaves 300 people stranded in Vindhya region
Vindhya region mainly Rewa and Satna recorded very heavy rain leaving over 300 people stranded. Many villages were totally waterlogged and have lost road connectivity. Rainwater has even left many urban pockets waterlogged. Villages including Ghuchiyari, Bahera, Lane, Baghiri, Khara, Semaria, Badagaon, Lalgaon received heavy rain. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been pressed into service. Collector Dr Illayaraja T and other officials took stock of the situation in flooded areas. People living in 25 mud houses were rescued from various areas.
Besides, heavy rain has left water bodies and reservoirs overflowing. Mandakini River is flowing above the danger mark in Rewa-Satna region. Its other tributaries have crossed their danger mark in their respective areas
Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T said the district administration teams are keeping a close watch in waterlogged areas. Municipal Corporation teams have been pressed to for speedy exit of rainwater flooding the areas, he added.
The administration has distributed 50 kilogram grain to flood-affected people. A sum of Rs 5000 was also handed over to families whose household goods have been damaged following heavy rain, the collector said.
