Madhya Pradesh: Dark clouds hover over many areas, Drought casts an evil eye on several regions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drought has begun to cast an evil eye on Indore, Dhar and Khargone, but the other places in the state give the feel of October weather.

On the other hand, the Malwa region appears dry. Nevertheless, Bhopal, Chambal and Bundelkhand regions have, so far, received adequate rainfall.

The Chambal region has begun to receive rainfall since the mid-week of June and it is continuing.

According to locals still, the situation is yet to be normal in terms of rainfall in the Bundelkhand region, which has received less than average rainfall.

Weatherman says from June 1 to July 31, the area received only 18 inches of rainfall.

As far as rainfall across the state goes, the state received seven inches of rain in June; whereas, in July, the state has received 12 inches of rainfall.

The weather office further says that the state received more than two inches of rainfall in June.

Rainfall in Bhopal

The state has, so far, received less than normal rainfall in July when the state usually receives 12 to 13 days of rainfall. It has, however, received ten days of rainfall.

In July, the state receives 18 inches of rainfall, if the quota of rainfall that it got in June is added, Bhopal has received 20 inches of rainfall.

In terms of rainfall in Morena, Porsa area has received adequate rains.

Jabalpur has received less than rainfall after 11 years in July. It, however, received between 360 and 327mm rainfall in previous years. In 2016, the area received 627.2mm rainfall.

As far as rainfall in Gwalior goes, the district offers a different scenario.

The monsoon began with a bang. Yet, initially, it did not rain much. The area received less than average rainfall.

Nevertheless, it rained heavily last month. Now, it has received more than adequate rainfall.

Anyway, the farmers are all smiles, after the rainfall in July. The rains have also brought down temperature in different areas in the state.

The rivers, the streams, the ponds and the lakes are full to the brim. More rains are awaited, says weatherman.