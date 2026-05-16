Sweltering Summers? Check Out Some Easy-Peasy Desi Nuskhas To Keep Yourself Cool & Healthy

It seems the mercury has got no chill this summers as temperatures, brazenly, soar upto 45 degree Celsius in several cities of Madhya Pradesh. But, don't you worry, we have some desi nuskhas to help you beat the heat!

Some of Desi Nuskas were:

1. Matka water over fridge water.

Drinking water from a traditional clay pot (matka) is often considered healthier and more natural than very cold refrigerator water, especially during extreme summer heat.

2. Homemade drinks over packaged drinks

During extreme summer heat, homemade Indian drinks are often healthier and more refreshing than packaged cold drinks or overly sweet beverages. Drinks like Nimbu Pani, Chaas (buttermilk), and Aam Panna

3. Use khus curtains over normal curtains.

Wet khus curtains near windows cool the air naturally when wind passes through them. When water is sprinkled on khus mats or curtains, the air passing through them becomes cooler and carries a natural earthy fragrance, helping reduce indoor heat without excessive electricity use.

4. Keep onion and consume as salad

Many peoples eat onion salad and carry small onion in their pockets during summer. Traditionally it is believed that it help to protect the body from loo

5. Sprinkle water on terrace

Sprinkling water on the terrace during evening hours helps cool down the roof surface and regulated temperature of lower floors.

6. Gond Katira

Ayurveda suggests that Gond Katira helps in keeping body cool, maintaining hydration and provides energy during extreme summer season. Try to make it a part of your daily routine, by adding a teaspoon to your nimbu pani (lemonde) or your smoothie bowl.

Reduce tea, coffee...please!

Health experts also advise avoiding excessive tea, coffee and packaged sugary drinks, while increasing intake of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon and cucumber.

Wearing light cotton clothes, staying indoors during peak afternoon hours and maintaining moderate AC temperatures can also help prevent dehydration and heatstroke during the ongoing heatwave conditions.