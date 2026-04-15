Madhya Pradesh April 15, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Tightens Grip On State; Temperatures Cross 42°C, IMD Issues Alert

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing intense summer heat as temperatures have risen sharply across the state. In several cities, the daytime temperature has crossed the 40°C mark, while nights have also become warmer than usual. The heat has affected major cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department weather centre in Bhopal, a heatwave alert has been issued for several districts from April 16 to April 18. The department said that about 17 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

Experts say that the second half of April usually brings stronger heat in Madhya Pradesh. Data from the past ten years shows that temperatures in cities like Bhopal and Indore can reach 43°C, while Jabalpur may see temperatures close to 44°C. In Gwalior, the temperature has even crossed 45°C in previous years.

On Tuesday, Narmadapuram recorded the highest temperature in the state at 42.1°C, making it the hottest place in Madhya Pradesh. Other cities also reported very high temperatures. Ratlam recorded 41.4°C, while Khajuraho and Nowgong recorded around 41°C.

Temperatures in Dhar reached 40.6°C, while Betul recorded 40.5°C. Similarly, Sheopur and Raisen reported 40.4°C. Cities like Shajapur, Guna and Khargone recorded around 40.2°C, while Chhindwara recorded 40.1°C. In Damoh, Sagar and Malajkhand the temperature was around 40°C.

Among the major cities, Indore recorded 39.8°C, while Bhopal and Jabalpur recorded around 39.6°C. Gwalior and Ujjain also saw temperatures close to 39.5°C, showing a steady rise in heat across the state.

The weather department said a new weather system may become active from April 15, but it will remain weak and mainly affect the western Himalayan region. Because of this, there is little chance of rain in Madhya Pradesh, and the hot weather is expected to continue for the next few days.

With the rising heat, people are trying different ways to stay cool. Many are covering their faces with cloth while stepping out in the sun.

The weather department has also issued an advisory for people. It has asked residents to drink plenty of water and keep their bodies hydrated. People are advised to avoid staying in direct sunlight for long hours during the afternoon.

Interestingly, the first half of April saw unusual weather in the state with storms, rain and hail in several districts. Rainfall was recorded in about 45 districts, while more than 15 districts reported hailstorms. Gwalior received the highest rainfall during this period.