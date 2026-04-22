Madhya Pradesh April 22, 2026, Weather Update: Scorching Heat Grips State As Heatwave Continues; Temperatures Cross 43°C, Nights Stay Warm At 25–27°C

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing strong heat conditions. Day temperatures have crossed 43°C in many areas, while nights are also very warm, around 25°C to 27°C in several cities.

The weather department has issued a heatwave warning for Wednesday in 10 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, and Alirajpur.

Experts say this is the peak summer period in Madhya Pradesh. Heat usually increases in April and May, and temperatures often become very high during this time.

According to recent forecasts, dry and hot conditions will continue, and heatwave warnings are in place for several districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, Dhar and others. Some areas may also see temperatures rising further by 2–3°C.

Overall, the state will stay under strong heatwave conditions with warm nights and clear, dry weather dominating most regions.

On Tuesday, Khajuraho and Narmadapuram were the hottest places in the state. Other major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior also saw very hot weather, with temperatures near 40°C or more.

Many other places recorded high temperatures. For example, Sidhi reached 42.6°C, Nowgong 42.5°C, and Ratlam 42°C. Several other districts also stayed above 40°C.

Despite the intense heat across Madhya Pradesh, weather conditions may start changing soon. Rising temperatures and local atmospheric pressure build-up can sometimes lead to cloud formation and scattered rainfall in a few parts of the state.

Warm night conditions are also seen in the state. This happens when night temperatures stay much higher than normal, making it difficult for people to get relief from the heat.

The weather department has advised people to stay safe in the heat. They are asked to drink plenty of water, avoid going out in the afternoon sun, and wear light cotton clothes. Children and elderly people need extra care during this weather.