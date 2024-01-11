Swachh Survekshan: Indore Is Cleanest City For 7th Time In A Row | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has bagged six awards in Swachh Survekshan. Indore has been selected as a cleanest city for the seventh time in a row. The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.

The state has received six awards in the survey. Indore, Bhopal, Mhow Cantt, Amarkantak, Norozabad and Budhni will receive award. Chief minister Mohan Yadav, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, minister of state Pratima Bagri, principal secretary, UADD, Neeraj Mandloi, commissioner Bharat Yadav, mission director Shivam Verma will attend the function among other officials.

Senior IAS Officer Sanjay Bandyopadhyay Repatriated To MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government has repatriated 1988-batch IAS officer Sanjay Bandyopadhyay to Madhya Pradesh. Bandyopadhyay was posted in Inland Waterways Authority, and he was sent back to the state with immediate effect.

Because the officer is set to return to the state, there are many speculations about him. According to sources, the Central Government was angry with Bandyopadhyay over some issues, so it sent him back to the state.

Now, the state government has to give posting to the officer. Bandyopadhyay is an officer of the batch of Veera Rana who is the in-charge chief secretary. According to sources, the chances of his being posted to any place are dim.