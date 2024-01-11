Swachh Survekshan 2023: Madhya Pradesh's Budhni Is Cleanest Town In India

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): With two of its main cities—Indore and Bhopal—scoring in the top-5 in Swachh Survekshan 2023, it is humble to say that Madhya Pradesh has performed reasonably well in the cleanliness index. A small town in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore—Budhni—even bagged the number one town in the country.

Notably, Budhni is former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home constituency.

Similarly, Sehore Municipality Corporation stepped up its efforts and has achieved the title of being the cleanest in the division. Sehore has secured the third position in Madhya Pradesh and jumped to 50th spot from 67th in the country.

The municipality started door-to-door garbage collection, immediate redressal of complaints, service label processing, regular cleanliness in residential and commercial areas, water management, citizen voice, and plastic management, which resulted in better results.

The survey includes 5,500 cities

The Cleanliness Survey 2023 included a survey of 5,500 cities across India. It included municipality, municipal corporation, and metropolitan municipality areas with a population of more than 1 lakh.

Sehore Municipality has secured the 50th position, whereas in 2022, Sehore Municipality got the 67th position. This year, the city has improved 17 places in the All India Rank. At the divisional level, Sehore Municipality has remained at the top, leaving behind about 80 bodies. Sehore Municipality has achieved third place by improving by 20 places in the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

In this regard, Sanitation Inspector of Municipality Amit Yadav said that the survey was conducted for a total of 9,500 points, of which Sehore Municipality has received 6859.80 points. This survey was conducted by the survey team in the months of July and October.

Bhupendra Kumar Dixit, CMO Municipality Sehore, said that everyone has worked hard, and the municipality team has worked in a planned manner to make the city clean and will achieve even better in the future.

Prince Rathore, Municipality President Sehore, said that the team of the municipality has worked hard day and night; door-to-door garbage collection and cleanliness are being taken care of in residential and commercial areas, and with the awareness and cooperation of the public, it has achieved a better ranking.