Swachh Survekshan 2023: Bhopal Now In Top 5 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dedicated initiatives of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation rubbed off on Swachh Survekshan-2023 with the state capital's ranking rising by one notch from last year's 6th to the 5th position this year. Bhopal has acquired the fifth position in the list of cleanest cities with a five-star rating for garbage free city.

The civic body's concerted efforts, which focused on garbage disposal, waste-to-wealth generation, C&D waste recycling, addressing pollution concerns by using CNG-powered waste collection vehicles, and enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal by eliminating garbage dumps, helped Bhopal climb the cleanliness ladder by one spot.

The transformation of a Bhanpur landfill site into a golf course is a shining example of the civic body's commitment to sustainable urban planning. The municipal body strengthened its waste management process from door-to-door collection to segregation, disposal, and recycling, emphasizing daily coverage to ensure 100% door-door waste collection.

Waste is now efficiently disposed of through C&D plants, bio-CNG, and charcoal plants, including a Torrified Charcoal Plant, a 100-ton per day capacity CND Waste Plant, and a Plastic Waste Recycling Plant. The upcoming Municipal waste to compressed natural gas (CNG) outlet at Shahpura is likely to be functional this year.

Besides, another station is proposed at Thuakheda in Kolar and a CNG plant at ABC Centre for waste management is under construction under Swachh Bharat Mission. In box “BMC focused on door-to-door garbage collection and its proper disposal. The garbage was transported to the Adampur landfill site from separation stations.

We also ventured into utilizing scraps and created beautiful items from them, which are now installed at various places in Bhopal. BMC converted petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG mode, and currently, 125 vehicles are running on CNG mode. BMC is planning to purchase 200 EVs."

Yogendra Patel, additional commissioner BMC

What orchestrated Bhopal success

MRF facility at 11 transfer stations Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is operational at 11 transfer stations where garbage collected from the city is brought. After segregating recyclables waste, the remaining waste is transferred to Adampur landfill for final disposal. The eleven transfer stations are functional at Arif Nagar, Bairagarh, Bhadbhada, Dana Pani, Transport Nagar, Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park, Jatkhedi, Govindpura, Baba Nagar, Idgah Nagar and Thua Kheda.

Waste to Wealth

CNG and charcoal plants are running at Adampur landfill on the ‘Waste to Wealth’ model to improve its star ranking under garbage-free cities (GFC) category, one of the parameters of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023. The model works from door to door garbage collection to segregation and utilizing Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) for generating wealth from the waste. BMC produces CNG and charcoal from the collected waste and this will add to the revenue of the BMC. RDF which is produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste or commercial waste, is being used for commercial purposes at large scale.

125 CNG run waste collection vehicles

To address pollution concerns, BMC has rolled out 125 CNG-powered waste collection vehicles for door to door garbage collection. Tenders have been floated for another 87. Besides, the civic body is planning to purchase 200 Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the days to come.

C&D waste recycling plant

Moving beyond segregation of waste manually, BMC has set its sight on construction of paver blocks with construction and demolition (C&D) waste. C&D waste recycling plant at Thuakheda which has a capacity of 100 TPD. Per day about 100 tonnes of C&D waste can be handled by the plant. The semi-automatic, automatic plant, crusher, material recovery facility manufacturing of paver blocks and bricks, is being presented as a Swachh Bharat initiative and innovation of the BMC. C&D waste is collected on call by the BMC and moved to the Kolar facility. There is a prescribed format wherein load is calculated. Kolar has witnessed a construction boom in recent years.

Green waste disposal units

Green waste disposal units are operational at AIIMS and the second one at Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park. The BMC administration is planning such units at four other places in the city.

‘Kabad Se Jugad’

Adopting the ‘Kabad Se Jugad’( Best from Waste) model, the BMC installed a grand radio made out of waste at Roshanpura square. Besides, Rudra Veena musical instrument which was made of 5 tonn scrap also adorns Atal Path (Boulevard Street). Around 30,000 plastic bottles were used to make corona vaccine model at Prabhat Petrol pump.

Key Parameter

Service Level Progress (SLP) 4569.1 out of 4830

Garbage Free Cities (GFC) 1175 out of 1375

Open Defecation Free (ODF) 1125 out of 1125 in ODF

Citizens voice 1985.6 out of 2170

Overall Bhopal scored 8855.2 out of 9500 marks.