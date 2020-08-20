Swacch Survekshan 2020: Bhopal improves tally with innovative measures

BHOPAL: The state capital has fared well in the cleanliness survey 2020 by obtaining 7th rank in India, which is an improvement compared to last year’s survey results. It was ranked 19th last year. The city has got 5066.31 marks in the survey though it failed to retain second position it held for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. In all, 4,243 cities had participated in the nation-wide survey this year that lasted for 28 days.

What is heartening is that Bhopal has stood first under the category of self sustainable state capitals in the country. In 2019, Bhopal was chosen as the cleanest state capital in India. There are reasons for the award under this new category. Bhopal civic body introduced innovative steps to raise awareness among the residents towards cleanliness.

Waste segregation

BMC officials ensured waste segregation as per government standards. The steps taken to turn Bhopal garbage free include initiatives like carry your own bag (CYOB), Run Bhopal Run, restricting single-use plastic, online monitoring of movement of garbage vehicles, weigh bridges at transfer stations. BMC installed weighing machines at transfer stations where waste is weighed before sending it to landfill site.