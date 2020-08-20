Swacch Survekshan 2020: Bhopal improves tally with innovative measures

BHOPAL: The state capital has fared well in the cleanliness survey 2020 by obtaining 7th rank in India, which is an improvement compared to last year’s survey results. It was ranked 19th last year. The city has got 5066.31 marks in the survey though it failed to retain second position it held for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. In all, 4,243 cities had participated in the nation-wide survey this year that lasted for 28 days.
What is heartening is that Bhopal has stood first under the category of self sustainable state capitals in the country. In 2019, Bhopal was chosen as the cleanest state capital in India. There are reasons for the award under this new category. Bhopal civic body introduced innovative steps to raise awareness among the residents towards cleanliness.
Waste segregation
BMC officials ensured waste segregation as per government standards. The steps taken to turn Bhopal garbage free include initiatives like carry your own bag (CYOB), Run Bhopal Run, restricting single-use plastic, online monitoring of movement of garbage vehicles, weigh bridges at transfer stations. BMC installed weighing machines at transfer stations where waste is weighed before sending it to landfill site.
Awareness events
Run Bhopal Run and Swachhata Yatra were organised this year and all sections of society including students took part. BMC cleared off garbage from mega events like Ijtema where a large number of devotees flock. Spot fines for reducing plastic use, digital spot fines on spreading filth in restaurants, hotels, bartan bank to dissuade people from using plastic cutlery, making ropes using used clothes ensured that Bhopal stood apart in the competition. E-bikes were given to assistant health officials.
Ex-mayor's take
Former mayor Alok Sharma said that in 2016 Bhopal was ranked at 21 out of 84 cities in India. He said we improved our rank in 2017 when there were 500 cities in the competetion. and we got the 2nd rank. we retained the rank in 2018 in 4000 cities and got the second rank. But, we slipped to 19th rank in 2019 and the reason of failure was a flawed DPR by the officiald for waste to energy plant.
He said the residents have to consider the city as their home and have to share the responsibility with the civic body so that we may become number 1.
Minister congratulates
Minister of urban development Bhupendra Singh congratulated Alok Sharma for his innovations like roko-toko to keep Bhopal clean.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)