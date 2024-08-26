Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At The DEO Office In Each District On August 28

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are approximately 36,000 surplus teachers in government schools across the state. Schools in urban areas currently have more teachers than required, while rural schools are facing a shortage of teachers.

To combat this issue, the school education department has identified surplus teachers in urban areas who will now be reassigned to schools where there is a shortage of staff. To facilitate this process, counselling sessions will be held at the district education officer’s office in each district on August 28.

During these sessions, surplus teachers will be asked to choose their preferred locations, and they will then be assigned to schools with vacancies. The DEO will display the list of vacant positions at the schools on the notice boards. The primary aim is to place surplus teachers in the same school where they are currently posted if there is a vacancy in their category (Grade 3). If the school has more surplus teachers than vacancies, the most senior teacher, according to gradation, will be given preference for the vacant position within the same school.

Once the placement process within the schools is complete, the remaining surplus teachers will be reassigned to other schools within the district that are facing a shortage of staff, according to the district’s seniority list. Teachers who do not participate in the counselling process or fail to choose a location from the available options will be administratively transferred to schools by the district authorities. The district officials are required to submit the transfer proposals to the Directorate of Public Instruction by August 30.

The district of Balaghat has the highest number of surplus teachers, with 1,491 teachers in excess. Satna follows with 1,457 surplus teachers, Rewa with 1,379, Sagar with 1366, Indore with 1,337, Gwalior with 1153, Ujjain with 1155, Rajgarh with 1154, and Bhopal with 1,100 surplus teachers.