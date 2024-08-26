 Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At The DEO Office In Each District On August 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSurplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At The DEO Office In Each District On August 28

Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At The DEO Office In Each District On August 28

Surplus teachers will be asked to choose their preferred locations, and they will then be assigned to schools with vacancies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are approximately 36,000 surplus teachers in government schools across the state. Schools in urban areas currently have more teachers than required, while rural schools are facing a shortage of teachers.

To combat this issue, the school education department has identified surplus teachers in urban areas who will now be reassigned to schools where there is a shortage of staff. To facilitate this process, counselling sessions will be held at the district education officer’s office in each district on August 28.

Read Also
MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money
article-image

During these sessions, surplus teachers will be asked to choose their preferred locations, and they will then be assigned to schools with vacancies. The DEO will display the list of vacant positions at the schools on the notice boards. The primary aim is to place surplus teachers in the same school where they are currently posted if there is a vacancy in their category (Grade 3). If the school has more surplus teachers than vacancies, the most senior teacher, according to gradation, will be given preference for the vacant position within the same school.

Once the placement process within the schools is complete, the remaining surplus teachers will be reassigned to other schools within the district that are facing a shortage of staff, according to the district’s seniority list. Teachers who do not participate in the counselling process or fail to choose a location from the available options will be administratively transferred to schools by the district authorities. The district officials are required to submit the transfer proposals to the Directorate of Public Instruction by August 30.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Read Also
MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased
article-image

The district of Balaghat has the highest number of surplus teachers, with 1,491 teachers in excess. Satna follows with 1,457 surplus teachers, Rewa with 1,379, Sagar with 1366, Indore with 1,337, Gwalior with 1153, Ujjain with 1155, Rajgarh with 1154, and Bhopal with 1,100 surplus teachers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At...

Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At...

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...