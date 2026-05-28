Supreme Court Pulls Up Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Illegal Sand Mining In National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary; Next Hearing On July 22

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has strongly pulled up the Madhya Pradesh government over illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

The court noted that more than 250 vehicles without valid registration were caught in the state during the first five months of this year.

However, the bench said many of these vehicles were released after small fines instead of being seized. The court observed that such action was not enough to stop illegal mining activities and offenders were treating the fines like a normal expense.

Because of this, the Supreme Court directed strict seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining and asked authorities to take criminal action against the entire network linked to the operation.

The court has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to submit its reply by May 29, while the next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 22, 2026.

CCTV Cameras Installed

The court also ordered installation of CCTV cameras and strict action against vehicles involved in illegal mining and sand transport.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Nikhil Goyal presented a media report saying illegal mining and transportation of sand were continuing in Morena and nearby Chambal areas despite earlier court orders.

The report also mentioned vehicles running without registration numbers or number plates.

The court said more than 250 vehicles without valid registration were caught in Madhya Pradesh during the first five months of this year, but many were released after small fines of around Rs 5,000.

The bench said such action does not stop illegal mining and offenders treat the fines as a normal expense.

The court ordered immediate seizure of such vehicles and criminal action against vehicle owners, operators, financiers and the entire network involved. It also directed states to keep digital records and monitor repeat offenders.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over vacant posts in the forest department and directed the states to complete recruitment within one year to strengthen field staff.

The bench further raised concern over illegal digging near the NH-44 bridge on the Morena-Dholpur border. It said mining near bridge pillars could affect the bridge’s safety. NHAI has been directed to install high-resolution CCTV cameras around the bridge and share live footage with police and forest officials.

Read Also Balaghat Sand Mafia Runs Tractor Over Head Constable During Crackdown, Two Arrested In Bhopal

The court also took note of garbage being dumped into the Chambal River from the NH-44 bridge, affecting gharials, crocodiles and other aquatic animals. It ordered protective nets on the bridge and strict action against those throwing waste into the river.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been asked to submit its reply by May 29, while the next hearing in the case will be held on July 22, 2026.

Other States Get The Same Order

It also included the governments of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh too.

The court said the action taken by the state so far is not enough and illegal mining is still continuing openly in the Chambal region.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta issued detailed directions after a hearing held on May 20.

The order was released on May 26. The court said illegal mining is no longer just a law-and-order issue but has become a serious threat to the environment, wildlife and public safety.

The court noted that many important actions by authorities started only after senior officers were asked to appear personally before the court. Calling it an “organised illegal mining network,” the bench said the matter involves environmental destruction, loss of wildlife habitat and criminal activities.

The Supreme Court directed Madhya Pradesh, along with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to develop a proper monitoring system within six months.