Policy Vacuum: Ropeway Safety Concerns Mount In State After Mid-Air Scares And Gulmarg Incident | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With ropeways increasingly emerging as a growing attraction and transit facility at religious and tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh, concerns are growing over passenger safety, inspection systems and emergency preparedness.

Concerns over ropeway safety intensified after a recent technical snag at the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir, where more than 300 tourists remained stranded mid-air for hours after around 65 cabins stopped functioning amid bad weather conditions.

The incident once again highlighted the risks associated with ropeway operations during adverse weather and emergencies.

Madhya Pradesh has also witnessed ropeway-related scares in recent years, mostly during adverse weather conditions. In Dewas, tourists were trapped in ropeway cabins during separate incidents in 2023 and 2025 after technical snags developed amid stormy weather.

In another incident in May 2022, more than 30 devotees were stranded mid-air at the Maihar ropeway after strong winds disrupted operations.

Operational ropeways in Madhya Pradesh include Maa Sharda Devi Ropeway in Satna, Maa Chamunda Tekri Ropeway in Dewas, Salkanpur Ropeway in Sehore, Hanuman Dhara Ropeway in Chitrakoot, Bhedaghat Ropeway and Bhopal Tekri Ropeway.

Ropeway projects have also been proposed in Ujjain, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, Omkareshwar, Orchha and Mandu.

Despite the expansion of ropeway infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh still does not have a dedicated ropeway policy, act or safety regulation framework, while several other states have introduced dedicated ropeway policies.

An official document issued by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in June 2025 stated that there is no specific ropeway tariff policy or ropeway act/rules notified by the Government of MP .

Following ropeway accidents in different parts of the country, the Union Home Ministry had earlier advised states to conduct independent safety audits through qualified agencies.

However, several ropeways in Madhya Pradesh continue to operate during extreme weather conditions, while detailed public disclosures on safety audits, maintenance schedules and emergency preparedness remain limited.

When contacted, operators of the Salkanpur ropeway said inspections are conducted periodically, though not on a daily basis. Operators of the Bhopal Tekri ropeway claimed that brake testing and other technical checks are carried out regularly to ensure passenger safety.

Officials associated with the Maihar ropeway said operations are mostly suspended during adverse weather conditions. However, if weather conditions deteriorate while cabins are mid-air, strict safety measures are implemented.

BIS safety norms

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandates regular inspection, maintenance, brake testing, emergency evacuation systems and trained operators for passenger ropeways.

Safety recommendations also include wind-pressure monitoring, periodic safety audits, emergency drills and proper clearance systems.

Ropeway projects

Maa Sharda Devi Ropeway - Satna

Maa Chamunda Tekri Ropeway - Dewas

Salkanpur Ropeway - Sehore

Hanuman Dhara Ropeway - Chitrakoot

Bhedaghat Ropeway - Jabalpur

Bhopal Tekri Ropeway - Bhopal

Proposed projects

Ujjain

Gwalior

Pachmarhi

Omkareshwar

Orchha

Mandu