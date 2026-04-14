Supporters Clash Over Petty Dispute During Ambedkar Rally In MP's Morena; Video Goes Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters clashed with each other over a minor dispute during a rally organised to mark the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar in Morena on Tuesday.

The incident took place on MS Road under the Kotwali police station area and created tension in the locality for some time.

A video of the clash has surfaced on social media, showing the youths pulling each other’s hair and beating one another continuously.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the dispute began with a small argument between some supporters during the preparations for the rally. The argument soon turned into a physical fight, and a group of youths allegedly beat up a young man.

People present at the spot recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video is now circulating widely on social media.

Eyewitnesses said that the clash began suddenly while people were busy preparing for the rally. Within moments, the argument escalated into a scuffle, creating panic and chaos in the area. Several bystanders gathered at the spot as the situation intensified.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Officials said they are currently examining the viral video and trying to identify the youths involved in the assault.

Further action will be taken once the accused are identified.

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The clash occurred on the day when the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar was being celebrated in the region. Several rallies and public programs were organised by different social groups and political organizations to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Shivmangal Singh Tomar paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar in the Benipura area. The MP offered floral tributes at the statue of Babasaheb and remembered his contribution to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said that Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is an opportunity to express gratitude for his struggle for justice, equality and humanity. He described Dr. Ambedkar as the architect of the Indian Constitution as well as a great social reformer, economist, politician and legal expert whose ideas continue to inspire people.