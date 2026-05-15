Summer Safety Guideline: Here's How You Can Keep Yourself Safe As Fiery 40s Continue To Grill Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh continues to grapple with intense heatwave as temperatures breach 40 degree-mark in several cities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for extreme heat in many parts of the central state.

Fiery 40s grill:

• Bhopal – 42°C

• Gwalior – 42°C

• Indore – 43.6

• Datia - 40.0°C

• Guna - 41.0°C

Health experts and local administration have advised people to stay indoors during peak daytime hours, drink plenty of water, be safe at homes until and unless it is necessary to go out and follow essential summer safety measures to prevent heatstroke and dehydration. Meteorologists predict that hot weather conditions may continue in the coming days.

Here's how you can stay safe from rising heat:

1. Drink plenty of water and increase the intake of electrolyte-rich fluids like ORS, lemon water, coconut water etc.

2. Eat seasonal fruits with high water content minerals such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, oranges, and grapes and also avoid heavy meals and oily or spicy food during extremely hot weather. Include curd, buttermilk, fresh juices, and light homemade food in the daily diet.

3. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes to keep the body cool.

4. Avoid stepping out unnecessarily during peak afternoon hours, especially between 12 noon and 4 pm because at that particular time heatwaves are too much strong. Use umbrellas, caps, sunglasses, or scarves while going out, if it is necessary.

5. Maintain proper indoor cooling and keep AC temperature at a comfortable level (24 degree) to avoid sudden temperature changes. Keep homes well-ventilated and use curtains or shades to block direct sunlight.

6. If symptoms like dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, or dehydration occurred than immediately seek for medical help.

7. Avoid excessive tea and coffee as they contain caffeine and can dehydrate body, if taken in large amounts.

8. Avoid Carbonated soft drinks as they often contain high sugar and caffeine, and switch to buttermilk-- it will keep your body cool.