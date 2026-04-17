Madhya Pradesh April 17, 2026, Weather Update: Scorching Heat Grips State; 20 Districts Under Heatwave Warning

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat is increasing sharply across Madhya Pradesh, and the weather department has issued a heatwave alert for 20 districts on Friday.

These include Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat. However, some districts may receive rainfall on April 19 and 20.

Due to the rising heat, school timings have been changed in some districts. In Anuppur, schools will run from 7 am to 12 pm. In Dindori, classes from nursery to class 8 will be held from 7:30 am to 12 pm.

On Thursday, Narmadapuram recorded the highest temperature of the season at 43°C. Ratlam was the second hottest city with 42.8°C. Many other districts also saw temperatures above 40°C, including Damoh, Mandla, Shajapur, Guna, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara, Umaria, Sheopur, Dhar, Khajuraho, Satna, Khargone, Sagar, Datia, Sidhi, Khandwa, Betul, Seoni and Rewa.

According to the weather department, April and May are usually the hottest months in the state, with temperatures rising sharply from the second half of April.

People have been advised to drink plenty of water, stay hydrated and avoid staying in the sun for long hours during the afternoon. Wearing light cotton clothes is also recommended, and extra care should be taken for children and elderly people.

Earlier this month, the weather was unusual. From April 1 to 9, many parts of the state saw storms, rain and hail. Gwalior received the highest rainfall, and hailstorms were reported in more than 15 districts while around 45 districts saw rain.

Studies of the last 10 years show that temperatures in cities like Bhopal and Indore have reached around 43°C, while Jabalpur has touched 44°C. In Gwalior, the temperature has even crossed 45°C in recent years, and a similar rise in temperature is expected this year as well.