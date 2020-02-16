Sudden change in MP's weather to affect health, take precautions: Medical experts

BHOPAL: Shift in the weather triggers certain illnesses and one needs to be little extra cautious, suggest medical experts. Fluctuating temperatures can influence the risk of spreading infectious diseases and raise health issues like headache, nasal and chest congestion, common cold, allergies etc.

Changes in weather basically challenge our immune system. The body gets used to a certain climate and when things change suddenly, the body has to try to adapt, but sometimes our bodies have a difficult time adjusting, which can trigger an illness, said a medical practitioner.

Staying hydrated, plenty of sleep, well-balanced diet, exercise and keeping stress under check are some of the tips medical experts shared to deal with the changing weather.

Even as mercury is making upward move, one must avoid AC as variation in indoor and outdoor temperatures may trigger headache. The change in temperatures can also bring fluctuations in body temperature as one might feel too chilly and then sweaty sometimes. Stuffy nose, chest congestion and cough are common issues people face because of changing weather conditions.