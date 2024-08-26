Sub-Inspector & Family Booked For Assaulting Wife For SUV Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Husband In-Laws Booked After Harassing Woman For SUV In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector and his family have been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife for an SUV car in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday. Police have registered an FIR on the victim’s complaint and have started the investigatio.

Victim is BJPL MLA’s niece

According to information, the victim Prachi Pandey, got married to sub-inspector Nitin Pandey in 2016. Her maternal uncle and BJP MLA Pranay Pandey from Bahoriband married off his niece with all the dowry items including gold and silver jewelry.

However, after three months of marriage, the in-laws started to demand an SUV car. When refused, she was allegedly beaten and threatened to be killed. Additionally, sub-inspector Nitin Pandey is the in-charge of Jabalpur’s bus stand police station. He resides in Jabalpur’s Adhartal area along with his family.

Accused filed complaint against victim in 2023

In 2023, husband Nitin left Prachi at her maternal home and then filed a case against her in district court claiming the wife refused to live with him. On this, Prachi told the court she wants to stay with him but is being harassed for dowry. This made Nitin withdraw the complaint on 23 March 2024, however, the harassment still prevailed.

On Sunday around 11 Pm, Prachi reached the women's police station and lodged a complaint. The women police have registered a case against her husband Nitin, father-in-law Nandkishore Pandey, brother-in-law Sumit and mother-in-law Seema Pandey and started investigation.