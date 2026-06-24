Students Spotted Writing Exam On Floor At Bhoj University In Morena; Parents Claim Lack Of Arrangements | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoj University examinations in Morena. Allegations have surfaced concerning chaotic conditions at exam centres, rampant cheating, and a lack of basic amenities for students in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

It is alleged that for a few days, exams were conducted at a private institution, Acharya Narendra Dev College, instead of the designated government college.

Examinees allege that individuals facilitating cheating remain active at the centres, and malpractice is occurring openly.

Students state that the presence of such individuals, both inside and around the centres, casts doubt on the transparency and impartiality of the examination.

Furthermore, a lack of basic facilities has been observed at the centres.

Due to insufficient seating arrangements, many students were forced to sit on the floor to take their exams.

Parents say that such irregularities in higher education examinations are a matter of serious concern.

They believe that if cheating and chaos continue at examination centres, it will harm meritorious students and affect the credibility of the education system.

Students and parents have demanded that the university and district administrations conduct an impartial investigation, take action against those responsible, and ensure better arrangements at the exam centres.

If these allegations are substantiated, it would raise serious questions about the credibility of not only the examination system but the entire higher education framework.

As of now, there has been no official response from the concerned authorities regarding this matter.

Students Write Exams On The Floor

The incident has also raised questions about the facilities available at the examination centre. Critics have questioned why students were made to sit on the floor to write university examinations.