 Students Paint Their Dream India At Sewa Sankalp Exhibition In MP’s Narmadapuram
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Students Paint Their Dream India At Sewa Sankalp Exhibition In MP’s Narmadapuram

Students showcased paintings on environment, nature, agriculture, festivals and Indian scientists during a Mere Sapno Ka Bharat exhibition at Government Narmada College in Narmadapuram. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia urged them to help build a self-reliant India by 2047, while participants conducted cleanliness and plantation activities under Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Students Paint Their Dream India At Sewa Sankalp Exhibition In MP’s Narmadapuram
Students Paint Their Dream India At Sewa Sankalp Exhibition In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A painting exhibition was organised at the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Narmada College, as part of Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, on Tuesday.

The theme of the exhibition remained ''Mere Sapno Ka Bharat.'' The cadets of NCC and the volunteers of NCC launched a cleanliness drive and the MP planted saplings in Vidya Van.

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The students displayed their talent through paintings. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia was the chief guest at the event.

The students paintings on the environment, nature, Indian festivals, agriculture, Indian scientists.

Narolia appealed to the students to make India self-reliant by 2047. She also interacted with the students.

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