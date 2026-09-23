Students Paint Their Dream India At Sewa Sankalp Exhibition In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A painting exhibition was organised at the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Narmada College, as part of Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, on Tuesday.

The theme of the exhibition remained ''Mere Sapno Ka Bharat.'' The cadets of NCC and the volunteers of NCC launched a cleanliness drive and the MP planted saplings in Vidya Van.

The students displayed their talent through paintings. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia was the chief guest at the event.

The students paintings on the environment, nature, Indian festivals, agriculture, Indian scientists.

Narolia appealed to the students to make India self-reliant by 2047. She also interacted with the students.