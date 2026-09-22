MP Weather Update: Sun Shines In Bhopal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For 17 Districts, Downpour Likely From September 23

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that the state is likely to witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall from September 23. According to the IMD weather forecast for MP, strong weather system activity is expected on September 24 and 25, with 17 districts likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD heavy rain alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued due to the impact of a low-pressure area developing over the region. The weather system is expected to bring intense rainfall across eastern parts of the state, including districts under the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions.

The impact of the MP rain forecast for September 2026 will also be felt in the Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, where authorities have been advised to remain alert.

Heavy Rainfall In MP Districts Expected

According to the Meteorological Centre, rainfall activity will begin in several districts from September 23 and intensify over the next two days. While the Southwest Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing during the last week of September, the Madhya Pradesh monsoon update suggests that heavy rainfall will continue before the withdrawal phase.

The state has received an average rainfall of 856.8 mm (33.7 inches) so far. The fresh spell of rain is expected to improve the overall rainfall situation in Madhya Pradesh.

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Bhopal, Narmadapuram Witness Rain Activity

The Bhopal weather update today showed heavy rainfall in several areas on Sunday night. In Narmadapuram, around 45 minutes of rain accompanied by strong winds disrupted normal activities.

A tree fell on a 33 kV electricity line near Phefartal, causing a power outage that affected nearly 40% of the city. Several Ganesh pandals in Rasuliya, Ashutosh Nagar and Maharana Pratap Market on Harda Road were also damaged due to strong winds and rain.

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Bhopal on Monday. The sky remained cloudy in the evening, while the Kolar area witnessed light rain at night.

MP Records 6% Rainfall Deficit

According to the IMD rainfall report for Madhya Pradesh, the state has received 856.8 mm rainfall against the normal average of 922.6 mm during this period.

The state currently has a rainfall deficit of around 6%. The eastern region has recorded around 2% less rainfall than normal, while the western region has reported a deficit of nearly 10%.

Districts including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni have recorded rainfall deficits ranging between 5% and 23%.

Several western districts, including Alirajpur, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Barwani, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha, have received 7% to 49% less rainfall than average.

23 MP Districts Receive Above-Average Rainfall

The IMD reported above-average rainfall in 23 districts, including Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

The latest MP weather update comes as the state braces for another round of heavy rain, with the heavy rain warning in Madhya Pradesh remaining in place for several districts.