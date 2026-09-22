DJs Banned, Only Two Speakers Allowed Per Anant Chaturdashi Tableau In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banned DJs and restricted each tableau to a maximum of two speakers during the Anant Chaturdashi procession, warning of legal action for violations.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector Shivam Verma at the Collector's office on Monday, where officials also stressed punctuality and discipline in the movement of tableaux and Akhadas.

IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Collectors Navjeevan Vijay Pawar and Rinkesh Vaishya, police and other department officials and tableau and Akhada organisers attended the meeting.

Verma said the procession is a city tradition in which Akhada artistes showcase traditional arts and skills alongside tableaux. Arrangements are being made for spectators and the smooth movement of tableaux and Akhadas.

Officials stressed adherence to scheduled timings, saying delays by one tableau or Akhada affect those following it.

Akhadas must complete performances within the allotted time in front of the judges' stage. Negative marking or point deductions will be imposed for exceeding the allotted time.

Tableau Height, Platform Width To Be Regulated

Officials also discussed regulating tableau height and ensuring platform widths meet prescribed standards to prevent obstruction and allow spectators a clear view.

Maximum 2 Speakers, DJs Banned

Each tableau will be allowed a maximum of two speakers to control noise pollution. Legal action will be taken for violations, while DJ systems will be prohibited.

Officials said the restrictions are being implemented in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

Top brass inspect route

Indore: Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, Collector Shivam Verma and IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the Anant Chaturdashi tableau route from DRP Lines to Rajwada on Monday.

Officials reviewed security, traffic, power, fire safety, health and civic arrangements.

Singh ordered adequate police deployment and surveillance in crowded areas. Verma directed checks of power lines, fire safety and dilapidated buildings, besides compliance with noise norms and deployment of medical teams.

Singhal directed officials to ensure cleanliness, lighting and proper road conditions along the route.

Traffic curbs for today

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 4 pm on Tuesday for the Dol Gyaras tableaux procession to Harsiddhi Temple.

Heavy vehicles, buses and four-wheelers will be barred from Rajwada and several procession routes, including Palda-Navlakha.

Airport-bound commuters can use Bhanwarkuan-Mhow Naka or DRP Line-Marimata routes, while those from Vijay Nagar can take MR-10 and Super Corridor. Emergency vehicles will be exempt.