Indore BRTS Commuters Flag Longer Travel Times And Ticketing Irregularities | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) has entered a new phase after operating for years with dedicated corridors and stations. With buses now running in mixed traffic, commuters say the change has brought longer travel times, traffic congestion and problems with ticketing.

The removal of automated ticketing and the introduction of conductors have also led to allegations of fares being collected without tickets being issued. Commuters say roadside stopping points lack seating, shelters and route maps, making travel difficult, particularly for new passengers.

Mridul, a student, said, “Earlier, the system was more convenient and less time-consuming because there was a separate BRTS corridor. Now the conductor collects the fare, but sometimes passengers pay and do not receive a ticket, or they issue a ticket for a shorter distance.”

Asked whether BRTS had lost its earlier advantage, he said, “Yes, it was known for saving time, providing fast service, and avoiding traffic. But now, in that sense, its service has become more like that of a local bus.”

Jaya said, “The main difference is that the system has broken down, and we are facing a lot of problems while travelling. Buses are now taking much longer to reach their destinations.”

Asked about fares allegedly being pocketed, she said, “It is happening commonly; you will find one or two honest people who actually issue the ticket.”

Another commuter said, “Earlier, there used to be designated stops. Now, the bus stops anywhere, and there are also traffic-related issues.”

Asked about ticketing, Yogita said, “No, they don’t give tickets. They take the money but do not give the ticket when asked.”