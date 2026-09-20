213 Candidates Receive Government Appointment Letters At 20th Rozgar Mela In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 213 newly selected candidates recruited to various ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India received appointment letters at the 20th Rozgar Mela organised by the Income Tax Department at Brilliant Convention Centre here on Saturday.

The event was part of the Government of India’s nationwide drive to employ youth. Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur was the chief guest, while MP Shankar Lalwani was the guest of honour.

Principal chief commissioner of income tax (MP & CG) Mona Mohanty, chief commissioner of income tax, Indore, Tarun Seem, and principal commissioner of income tax, Indore, Pravin Raval were specially present. Senior officers, new appointees and their families also attended.

Thakur congratulated the appointees and highlighted government welfare schemes for youth, women and children.

She said the Rozgar Mela reflects the government’s commitment to transparent, merit-based employment and urged recruits to serve with dedication and integrity and ensure benefits reach the last person in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online address was also viewed. He highlighted the role of youth in nation-building and said the world has high expectations of India’s innovators, entrepreneurs and youth.