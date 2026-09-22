TDS, Pirates Of Grill Among Bhopal Restaurants Inspected By FDA Over Hygiene Lapses | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Monday inspected several restaurants and eateries operating at two major malls in Bhopal, besides dhabas and other food establishments across the city, flagging hygiene, food storage and documentation lapses at some places.

The inspections covered 10 Downing Street (TDS), Pirates of Grill Restaurant and Delicious Restaurant & Ice Cream Food Court, besides Tanatan Dhaba, Deshi Dhaba and other eateries including Chat-Bhandar.

During the inspection at Dhaba Restaurant in DB Mall, MP Nagar, a dustbin was found uncovered. Complete segregation in the storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items was also not followed.

Staff medical check-up/fitness certificates and water test reports were not available. Samples of wheat flour ('atta'), refined flour ('maida') and paneer tikka were collected.

At 10 Downing Street (TDS), DB Mall, a waste bin was found uncovered during the inspection. Adequate cleanliness arrangements were not found.

Full compliance regarding the separate storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items was not observed.

Staff medical check-up/fitness certificates were not available. The food licence was found displayed at a proper and visible location.

At Pirates of Grill Restaurant, DB Mall, an inspection was carried out based on a complaint. Specific instructions were issued to improve cleanliness and hygiene.

A pest control kit was not available, and medical check-up/fitness certificates for employees were missing. Samples of beer and paneer were collected.

At Delicious Restaurant & Ice Cream Food Court, People's Mall, an FDA inspection was conducted following a complaint received via the CM Helpline.

The food registration certificate was not available on-site at the restaurant during the inspection. Samples of potato, paneer, potato patties and 'phulki' were collected.

FDA also inspected Tanatan Dhaba at Ayodhya Bypass, Triveni Atta Chakki at Sarvadharam on Kolar Road and Deshi Dhaba at Kalapani, Bairagarh, based on complaints received through the CM Helpline.

At Tanatan Dhaba, officials checked the quality of food products based on the issues raised in the complaint.

A wheat flour ('atta') sample was collected from Triveni Atta Chakki, while chicken samples were collected from Deshi Dhaba, where officials also verified the issues mentioned in the complaint.