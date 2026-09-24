 Students Learn Safety, Health And Life Skills At School In MP’s Ashta
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Students Learn Safety, Health And Life Skills At School In MP’s Ashta

Students at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Ashta received guidance on personal safety, health, nutrition and life skills under the Umang School Health and Wellness Programme. Police Sub Inspector Kiran Singh Rajput discussed crime awareness, emergency numbers, career goals and safe travel, while counsellor Shivani Prajapati addressed student wellbeing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Students Learn Safety, Health And Life Skills At School In MP’s Ashta
Students Learn Safety, Health And Life Skills At School In MP’s Ashta | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An Umang School Health and Wellness Programme was organised at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Ashta on Tuesday, with Sub Inspector Kiran Singh Rajput of Ashta police station as the chief guest.

Umang counsellor Shivani Prajapati from Civil Hospital, Ashta, was also present. The programme focused on students safety, health, nutrition and life skills.

SI Rajput interacted with students about their career aspirations and future education.

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She also spoke about personal safety, awareness of incidents and crimes around them, and ways to maintain a safe environment at school and on the way to school.

Students were also informed about important helpline and emergency numbers.

Prajapati shared information related to health, nutrition and life skills. Principal Bhagwan Singh Rajput encouraged students to actively participate in health and wellness activities.

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