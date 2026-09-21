Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert From September 24 As Monsoon Nears Departure; Clouds Hover In Bhopal After Late Night Drizzle

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness one last spell of rainfall before the South-West Monsoon withdraws from the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts from September 24. The state has received nearly 34 inches of rainfall so far, fulfilling around 90% of its seasonal monsoon quota.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining regions is likely to intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal on September 21. The system may further strengthen into a deep depression, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts of Madhya Pradesh from September 24.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Chhatarpur, Satna, Damoh, Dindori, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narmadapuram, Betul and Harda on that day.

Bhopal witnesses heavy rainfall

Earlier, several parts of Bhopal received heavy rainfall on Sunday night. Rain continued for nearly five hours after strong winds lashed Narmadapuram. A tree fell on a 33 KV electricity line in Feffertal, plunging nearly 40% of the city into darkness due to a power outage.

Several Ganesh pandals were also damaged in Maharana Pratap Market, Rasulia, Ashutosh Nagar and along Harda Road.

District-wise rainfall situation

The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, have received up to 1% less rainfall than the average. Districts such as Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni recorded 5% to 24% less rainfall.

However, the rainfall deficit has improved significantly over the past week. Till Sunday, the overall deficit stood at around 2%.

Meanwhile, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Barwani, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha recorded 5% to 49% less rainfall than the average.

23 districts receive above-average rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh have recorded above-average rainfall this monsoon season. These include Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

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Madhya Pradesh weather update: IMD has issued a heavy rain alert from September 24 as a depression over the Bay of Bengal may bring the final spell of monsoon rainfall across several MP districts before withdrawal.