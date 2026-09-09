 Student Falls After School Van Door Opens Suddenly In Katni, Dies During Treatment
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Student Falls After School Van Door Opens Suddenly In Katni, Dies During Treatment

A 10-year-old Class 3 student, Jeet Yadav, died after falling from a moving school van in MP’s Katni district when its door suddenly opened. Passers-by rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the driver’s possible negligence, the vehicle’s fitness and the school management’s role amid allegations of serious safety-rule violations by parents.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Student Falls After School Van Door Opens Suddenly In Katni, Dies During Treatment
Student Falls After School Van Door Opens Suddenly In Katni, Dies During Treatment | AI Generated Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old student died during treatment after falling from his school van when its door opened unexpectedly in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Vijayraghavgarh police station when the Class 3 student was returning home from school.

Station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said the child, Jeet Yadav, was a student at a private school.

“The door of the van suddenly opened, causing Jeet to lose control and fall from the moving vehicle onto the road. The child was seriously injured and began bleeding profusely,” the official said.

The official said passers-by rushed the child to the nearest government hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.

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Local residents and parents alleged that private educational institutions in the area were blatantly ignoring Supreme Court guidelines and safety standards.

The Supreme Court guidelines include the mandatory yellow colour for school vehicles, clear “School Bus” lettering on the front and rear, valid vehicle fitness certification, speed-control devices and panic buttons.

Police officials said they were probing possible negligence by the driver, the vehicle’s fitness and the role of the school management.

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