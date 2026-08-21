MP CM Orders Suspension Of Katni CSP Amid Charges Of Coercion, Fraud In Land Purchase | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday ordered immediate suspension of Katni City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Neha Pachisia after a case was registered against her for allegedly indulging in coercion and fraud for purchasing land in the district.

CM Yadav directed the state Chief Secretary to issue immediate suspension orders.

The CM made it clear that negligence, pressure or abuse of power at any level will not be tolerated in matters related to law and order. A fair investigation and strict action against the culprits will be ensured, an official said.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: IG Pramod Verma says, "An FIR has been registered against CSP Katni Neha Pachisia and two other individuals at Kutla Police Station in Katni under sections related to extortion, cheating, criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position. The matter… pic.twitter.com/rrCenpHcjP — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently dismissed CSP Pachisia's petition and denied her interim relief, after which the police department also took a strict legal stance against her, the official said.

Katni's Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma said, "Based on a complaint from the Bhopal Vigilance Branch and the instructions of the Jabalpur Zone, a case was registered against the CSP and other accused at the Kuthla police station in Katni on charges of fraud, coercion, and criminal conspiracy."

The entire matter relates to a transaction involving land owned by one Ramesh Lodhi that falls under the Kuthla police station limits.

A departmental investigation found that the actual value of this land, according to government guidelines, was Rs 82,86,930.

But by allegedly abusing the police machinery and her position, the CSP coerced the Lodhi family to sell the land at only Rs 18,20,000 in the name of Maruf Ahmed Hanafi.

The documents showed a payment of Rs 15 lakh by cheque and Rs 3.20 lakh in cash, the official said.

An in-depth investigation conducted by Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anu Beniwal found that Hanafi, in whose name the land was bought, did not have funds in his bank for the purchase.

As per the probe, there were only Rs 3,036 in the account on July 11, 2025, the official said.

On April 15, 2026, the day of the registration, Rs 15 lakh were suddenly transferred to Hanafi's account. As per the probe, Rs 10 lakh were transferred to his account from Shine Partners' account and Rs 5 lakh from one Kshitij Raj Barapatre's account, the official said.

The investigators also found that the bank accounts of both Shine Partners and Barapatre share the same PAN number.

According to the investigation report, Barapatre is believed to be a close associate, relative, or business partner of CSP Pachisia.

Lodhi, who was in jail and was facing investigation in a criminal case, was pressured to sell his land at a throwaway price, they said.

Lodhi's son, Akash Lodhi, alleged that when his father applied to cancel the disputed registry and transfer, which took place while he was in jail, his entire family was threatened.

As per the probe report on August 18, 2026, the Jabalpur Zone office directed the Katni Superintendent of Police to take legal action in the matter, the official said.

Following investigations, the case was registered at Kuthla police station, on the instructions of senior officials under BNS sections 61, 198, 199(B), 308 (7), and 318 (4) have been invoked in the FIR against the CSP and others, the official said. PTI MAS COR NP