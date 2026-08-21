National Space Day Event Begins At IEHE With Astrophysics Lecture In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day event to commemorate National Space Day began at the Institute of Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE), Bhopal, on Wednesday, with students and faculty members participating in programmes highlighting developments in space science and astronomy.

The highlight of the inaugural day was a special lecture by IISER Bhopal assistant professor of astrophysics Mayuresh Surnis on “Building a Galaxy-Sized Gravitational Wave Detector.”

The lecture focused on gravitational waves, their significance in understanding the universe and the challenges involved in detecting such signals.

The session provided students with an opportunity to learn about contemporary developments in astrophysics and the possibilities of future research.

A research and review poster presentation competition was also organised during the event. Students from the departments of Physics and Forensic Science presented posters covering a variety of research and review topics.

Through their presentations, the participants showcased scientific concepts, research findings and their understanding of contemporary scientific issues.

The competition encouraged students to explore scientific subjects beyond their regular coursework and communicate complex ideas through visual presentations.

Faculty members and visitors also interacted with the participants and appreciated their efforts.