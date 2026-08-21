Sugar Hits ₹67 Per Kg, Speculation And Hoarding Raise Consumer Concerns In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sugar prices have surged to ₹66–₹67 per kilogram, raising concerns among consumers and grocery traders in Bhopal.

According to market sources, retail prices in some areas are even higher, adding to the burden on household budgets.

Traders have demanded daily monitoring of sugar stocks and market prices.

They have also sought action against hoarding, black marketing and artificial price manipulation.

Market experts said the continuous rise in sugar prices cannot be explained solely by supply and demand.

He said speculative activity and expectations of further price hikes may also be contributing to the increase.

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The expert pointed out that when an essential commodity such as sugar is traded based more on expectations of future price increases than actual demand for physical stocks, consumers ultimately bear the impact.

He urged the government and concerned departments to examine whether large quantities of sugar are being hoarded to create an artificial shortage and push up prices.

A key concern is the sharp rise in prices despite questions over the availability of stocks, mill supplies and daily consumption.

He said authorities should inspect stock levels throughout the supply chain, from sugar mills and major stockists to wholesale markets and large traders.

“The government should track who is holding the stock, when it was purchased and at what price,” he said, adding that such monitoring could help identify attempts to artificially inflate market prices.

The expert further stated that volatility was affecting honest wholesale and retail traders. Frequent fluctuations make it difficult for them to value their existing inventory, plan future purchases and offer sugar to consumers at reasonable rates.

If required, the government should consider releasing additional sugar into the market, easing import-related policies and increasing supplies to prevent speculators from influencing prices.