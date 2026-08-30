 Lookout Notice Likely Against Suspended CSP Neha Pachisia As Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In MP’s Katni
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Lookout Notice Likely Against Suspended CSP Neha Pachisia As Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In MP’s Katni

Katni police are preparing a lookout notice against suspended CSP Neha Pachisia and two other accused who remain absconding in a land deal and alleged misuse-of-office case. A Katni court rejected Pachisia’s anticipatory bail on Saturday. The SIT is conducting raids and examining bank transactions, documents and digital records.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Lookout Notice Likely Against Suspended CSP Neha Pachisia As Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In MP’s Katni
Lookout Notice Likely Against Suspended CSP Neha Pachisia As Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In MP’s Katni | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katni police are preparing to issue a lookout notice against suspended Katni CSP Neha Pachisia and two other accused who have been absconding in the land deal and misuse of official position case.

The move is aimed at preventing the accused from leaving the country. SIT in-charge Anjana Tiwari said a reward of Rs 10,000 each has already been announced for information leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, Katni District and Sessions Court rejected Pachisia’s anticipatory bail application on Saturday. The First Additional District and Sessions Judge, while hearing bail application, refused to grant her pre-arrest relief after considering the seriousness of the allegations.

Pachisia, main financier Kshitij Raj Barapatre and alleged paper buyer Maroof Ahmed Hanfi have been absconding since the FIR was registered at Kuthla police station of Katni. Police and SIT teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to trace them.

An eight-member SIT headed by Jabalpur ASP Anjana Tiwari is investigating the case. The probe includes bank transactions, documentary evidence and digital records. Investigators may also seize important documents and electronic records from Pachisia’s sealed office.

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