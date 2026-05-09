Stubble Burning Sparks Massive Fire In Sheopur Village; Shanties & Household Items Destroyed, Cattle Sustain Burns

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a village in Sheopur, causing destruction to shanties and household items. The blaze completely incinerated half a dozen huts belonging to local cattle herders, damaging all household belongings and injuring several people.

The incident resulted in the complete destruction of all household belongings, while several livestock animals also sustained burns. Following the incident, an atmosphere of chaos and panic prevailed in Narayanpura village, and the affected families are in a state of utter distress, weeping inconsolably.

According to local reports, the fire originated in Narayanpura village nearby fields due to the burning of wheat stubble (narwai). Fueled by intense heat and strong winds, the fire quickly escalated into a massive inferno within a short span of time. The inferno rapidly spread from the fields to the nearby settlement. The blaze was so intense that residents did not even have the opportunity to save their belongings. Villagers attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water, pipes, and tankers, but the flames continued to spread.

The fire resulted in the total loss of grain, clothing, utensils, firewood, household items, and essential documents. Some livestock animals also suffered burns in the blaze, inflicting additional financial losses upon the cattle-rearing families. Villagers stated that had the fire not been brought under control in time, it could have spread to the entire village, resulting in a major disaster.

Villagers demand financial aid

After receiving news of the incident, teams from the local administration and the Revenue Department rushed to the scene. Officials interacted with the affected families and conducted an assessment of the damage. The administration has assured the victims that every possible form of assistance will be provided to them. Meanwhile, the villagers have appealed to the district administration to provide immediate financial supports and relief supplies to the affected families, enabling them to restore to their normal lives.

Stubble burning causing fire accidents

This incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with the practice of burning crop stubble in agricultural fields. Every year during the summer season, incidents of this nature caused by fires breaking out in crop stubble come to light, resulting in heavy losses for farmers and villagers