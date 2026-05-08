Strict Action Against Heavy School Bag Weight in Jabalpur; Child Commission Writes To Collector To Ensure National Bag Policy

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) : The Child Protection Commission and the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) have written to the Jabalpur Collector, issuing directives to ensure the strict implementation of the 'National Bag Policy' in all schools. '

The Commission has stated that the weight of a Class 1 student's school bag must not exceed 1078 grams. It has mandated that punitive action be taken against any school that fails to adhere to these prescribed standards.

The Directorate has also clarified that school bags are not required at all for children enrolled in pre-primary classes. Meanwhile, maximum weight limits have been established for the bags of students ranging from Class 1 through Class 12. The directives note that carrying heavy bags can adversely affect children's physical development and also lead to increased mental stress.

According to reports, Nanda Bhalave, Additional Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the Directorate of Public Instruction had previously sent letters to District Education Officers (DEOs) instructing them to inspect the weight of school bags in various institutions. These inspections were intended to gather data on the actual weight of student’s bags found during school visits. However, to date, no punitive action or formal inquiry against any specific school has been reported.

It is being reported that the request for these inspection reports was issued after the summer vacations in schools, questions are being raised regarding the feasibility of conducting actual inspections and verifications at this time. In many instances, reports may be submitted without any actual physical verification having taken place.

In its letter, the Child Protection Commission has observed that numerous private schools continue to disregard the policy, compelling young children to attend school carrying excessively heavy bags. The Commission warns that this practice poses a significant risk of causing adverse effects on the health and well-being of the children. The Commission has directed the Collector to ensure compliance with this policy across all government and private schools, and to take strict action against any institutions found in violation.

Prescribed Bag Weight (Class-wise)

Pre-Primary: Bag not required

Class 1: 1078 grams

Class 2: 1080 grams

Class 3: 1572 grams

Class 4: 1804 grams

Class 5: 1916 grams

Class 6: 3080 grams

Class 7: 3508 grams

Class 8: 3640 grams

Class 9: 4400 grams

Class 10: 4182 grams

Classes 11–12: 3.5 kg to 5 kg