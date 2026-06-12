 Storm Kills 3, Injures 2 In Sheopur; 80-Year-Old Woman Dies In Separate Incident -- VIDEO
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Storm Kills 3, Injures 2 In Sheopur; 80-Year-Old Woman Dies In Separate Incident -- VIDEO

A sudden storm and strong winds in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, killed three members of a tribal family after a brick wall and tin shed collapsed. Two others were injured and hospitalised. In a separate incident, 80-year-old Bharosi Bai Vaishnav died when an auto-rickshaw overturned. Authorities are investigating, providing assistance, and warning residents to stay away from weak structures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Storm Kills 3, Injures 2 In Sheopur; 80-Year-Old Woman Dies In Separate Incident -- VIDEO
Storm Kills 3, Injures 2 In Sheopur; 80-Year-Old Woman Dies In Separate Incident -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden storm and gusty winds caused tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Friday, where three members of a tribal family were killed after a brick wall and an iron tin shed collapsed on them.

According to police, the incident took place in the Awada police station area.

The family was standing under a tin shed near their house during strong winds and rain when a nearby brick wall and the shed suddenly collapsed, trapping the members underneath.

Bhima Adivasi, his wife Seema Adivasi, and daughter-in-law Rajvati Adivasi died on the spot.

Bhima’s son Rinku Adivasi and another family member, Vishnu Adivasi, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Villagers immediately launched rescue efforts and informed authorities. Police and administrative officials reached the spot and, with the help of locals, removed the debris and rescued the injured.

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80-year-old woman dies in separate incident

In a separate weather-related accident in the Salapura area, 80-year-old Bharosi Bai Vaishnav lost her life after an auto-rickshaw overturned during strong winds and rain.

The vehicle reportedly lost control and struck the elderly woman, causing fatal injuries.

The twin tragedies have left the region in mourning. Authorities have started an investigation and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more storms and rainfall in the coming days.

Officials advised people to stay away from weak or damaged structures and remain in safe locations during severe weather conditions.

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