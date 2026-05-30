BSNL Tower Collapses On House Amid Violent Storm In MP's Shivpuri -- VIDEO

BSNL Tower Collapses On House As Storm Batters Shivpuri After Violent Storm During Nautapa -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal/Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): After days of scorching heat during the Nautapa period, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a sudden and dramatic change in weather as strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed several districts on Friday night, causing widespread damage and claiming lives.

The biggest incident was reported from Shivpuri district, where a dilapidated BSNL mobile tower collapsed onto a house in Khareh village of Rannod tehsil amid strong winds. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

However, the storm damaged several houses, uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted electricity supply across the district.

Old BSNL Mobile Tower Collapses Onto A House Due To Storm In MP's Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh | #MPnews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/KmFrKCRVKi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 30, 2026

3 killed

The severe weather proved deadly in Bhind district, where three people lost their lives in separate incidents.

An elderly woman died after being struck by lightning in the Sadaripura-Charthar area, while four goats were also killed.

In Gohad, Jitendra Singh Tomar, son of a former Agricultural Produce Market Committee chairman, died after a concrete roof slab collapsed on him while he was asleep at home during the storm.

In another incident in Atrasonha village of Mau area, Shiv Kumar Gurjar (50) died after the roof of a house collapsed and trapped three brothers under the debris. Two others were injured and rushed to hospital.

The storm also caused heavy losses to livestock. In Sarwa village, a cattle shed wall collapsed, killing a buffalo and injuring two others.

Meanwhile, in Mangarh village under Raun police station limits, a concrete wall collapsed onto a tin shed during the storm, injuring two people and killing 36 sheep, causing major financial losses to the affected family.

Across Bhind, uprooted power poles disrupted electricity supply, while fallen trees blocked roads and affected normal life.

Weather in MP

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather change is linked to increasing rainfall activity across the state. Hailstorm alerts have been issued for nine districts, including Bhind, while rain and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next few days.

The IMD has predicted that rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms may continue until June 2, although heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some districts. Authorities in the affected areas have begun damage assessment and relief work.