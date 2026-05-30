Madhya Pradesh May 30, 2026, Weather Update: After 47°C Heat, Rain & Hail Bring Relief To State; Orange Alert For Hail In 9 Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After days of intense heat and heatwave conditions, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a change in weather, with rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in several districts.

The state has been experiencing severe heat since the beginning of Nautapa on May 25. Khajuraho and Nowgong have remained among the hottest places in Madhya Pradesh since May 18, with temperatures crossing 47 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather department has predicted that rainfall activity will increase across most districts after May 30, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

Weather on Saturday

The weather department has issued a hailstorm alert for nine districts: Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

At the same time, severe heatwave conditions may continue in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and Chhindwara. Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, and Betul are expected to remain very hot.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:45 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The IMD has forecast that many parts of the state may witness hailstorms, strong winds and rainfall over the next three days - May 31, June 1 and June 2. Warnings for thunderstorms and rain have been issued for a majority of districts during this period.

Despite the changing weather, an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions remains in place for eight districts - Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Chhindwara. These districts may experience both heatwave conditions and thunderstorm activity.

Meanwhile, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda and Betul are expected to continue experiencing very hot weather.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are also likely in many districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sehore, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Katni, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

According to weather records, Bhopal has received rainfall during the Nautapa period seven times in the last 14 years, while light drizzle was recorded twice.

This year, light rain was reported at the very beginning of the nine-day heat period. The highest average temperatures during Nautapa were recorded in 2018 and 2019, when they crossed 43 degrees Celsius.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather expected in next 2 days

May 31: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in most districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and many others.

However, hot weather is likely to persist in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.



June 1: Rain and thunderstorms are likely in a large part of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and several other districts.

A heavy rain alert has been issued for Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain high in Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat.