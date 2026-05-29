Home Guards May Finally Clock In All Year Round After High Court Rap | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a High Court order directing the state government to discontinue the call-off system for Home Guards, the Home Guards Department has sent a proposal to the Home Department for further action. Home Guards have long been struggling to secure a full year's salary.

In 2022, the state government decided that Home Guards would be placed on a two-month call-off period after every three years of service. Earlier, Home Guards were sent on a two-month call-off every year, during which they did not receive salary for those months.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on December 6, 2025, announced the abolition of the call-off system and several welfare measures for Home Guards.

These included an increase in the compassionate grant provided to the families of deceased or disabled personnel and a proposal for permanent housing for Home Guards, addressing a long-standing accommodation issue.

Court order

In its order, the High Court stated that said that the state government could not place Home Guards on a two-month call-off on a roster basis.

The court stated that Home Guards should remain on call-out duty throughout the year till deployment reaches 90% of the authorised strength of the district reserve force.

The 90% rule

According to Rule 21, call-out deployment should not exceed 90% of the authorised strength of the district reserve force.

However, deployment of up to 100% can be made with prior approval of the state government. The sanctioned strength of Home Guards in the state is 15,800 of whom only 9,438 personnel are currently serving.

As many as 6,326 posts remain vacant. With only 59% of the sanctioned strength in service, the conditions for a call-off do not arise, according to the court's interpretation.

"A proposal based on the court's order was sent to Home Department on April 28. The proposal will be examined by the department.

After obtaining clearance from the Law Department, it will be placed before the Cabinet. The decision will be implemented after Cabinet approval."

Amit Sanghi, DIG, Home Guards