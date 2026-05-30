 3 Killed As Storm, Lightning Wreak Havoc In MP’s Bhind During Nautapa -- VIDEO
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3 Killed As Storm, Lightning Wreak Havoc In MP’s Bhind During Nautapa -- VIDEO

Severe storms, strong winds and lightning during the Nautapa period claimed three lives in Bhind district on Friday. An elderly woman died in a lightning strike, while two men were killed in separate roof-collapse incidents. Several animals also died, power supply was disrupted, trees were uprooted and property suffered extensive damage across the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
3 Killed As Storm, Lightning Wreak Havoc In MP’s Bhind During Nautapa -- VIDEO
3 Killed As Storm, Lightning Wreak Havoc In MP’s Bhind During Nautapa -- VIDEO |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Strong winds and thunderstorm in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior claimed 3 lives on Friday.

Notably, the state is witnessing severe weather conditions during the Nautapa period that caused widespread damage across Bhind district, 

The weather claimed three lives and killed several animals along with disrupted normal life in many areas.

According to information, an elderly woman died after being struck by lightning in the Sadaripura-Charthar area under Dehat police station limits. Four goats were also killed in the incident.

In Gohad's Sarwa village, strong winds caused the wall of a cattle shed to collapse, killing a buffalo and seriously injuring two others. 

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Roof collapses

In another tragic incident in Gohad, Jitendra Singh Tomar, son of a former chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, died after a concrete roof slab collapsed on him while he was sleeping at home.

Another fatal accident occurred in Atrasonha village of Mau area. The roof of Jagmohan Singh Gurjar's house collapsed, trapping three brothers under the debris. 

Residents and police launched a rescue operation and pulled out 50-year-old Shiv Kumar Gurjar, but he had already died. 

Two others, Ramveer Singh (45) and Amar Singh Gurjar (65), were injured and admitted to hospital for treatment.

The storm also caused major property damage across the district. In Mehgaon, a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw, completely damaging the vehicle, although the driver escaped unhurt.

The district hospital gate was blocked after a tree fell on the road, while uprooted electricity poles left many areas without power.

District administration officials have begun assessing the damage and are carrying out relief and restoration work in the affected areas.

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