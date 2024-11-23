'Stop Illegal Activities, Don’t Wait For Directives,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Instructs Collectors, Commissioners | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday asked collectors and superintendents of police to control illegal activities without waiting for directives from higher level. It is necessary to curb addiction. The use of drug-laced syrup will be prohibited, said Yadav in a video conference held with collectors, commissioners at Samatav Bhawan of CM House to review fertiliser distribution in the state.

He asked collectors, SPs to check crop procurement, availability of fertiliser and undertake field inspection in this regard. As burning of stubble causes serious damage to environment, the farmers will be made aware in this regard. Some districts have done good work in this regard and their work should be replicated, he said.

The revenue mega campaign 3.0 that began on November 15 will continue till December 15. The aim is to achieve the target of more than 1 lakh mutation, more than 10,000 land distribution, 20,000 demarcation and to link 2 lakh khasra accounts. It was informed that Hum Honge Kamyab campaign will held from November 25 to December 10 to prevent atrocities against women.

As the exam time is near, use of high volume loudspeaker will be regulated. On Geeta Jayanti, a state-level programme will be held on December 11. Priority will be given to solve pending complaints at CM Help Line. The chief minister laid stress on effective control on all those who sell duplicate seeds and directed stern action against such people.