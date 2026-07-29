State Government Writes Letter To Union Government For Revision Of Moong Procurement Target Of Madhya Pradesh | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday, requested that the procurement target for Madhya Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the 2026–27 marketing year be revised by allocating the unutilised share of other moong-producing states.

He urged the Centre to increase the State's procurement target to 8.06 lakh metric tonnes, equivalent to 40% of its total moong production.

According to the letter, the Government of India has allocated a procurement target of only 4.54 lakh metric tonnes for Madhya Pradesh.

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This year, moong has been cultivated over approximately 14.30 lakh hectares in the State. Based on last year's final estimates and this year's third advance estimates, the average productivity is 1,410 kg per hectare, resulting in an estimated total production of 20.16 lakh metric tonnes.

Based on last year's procurement experience and this year's production estimates, the State expects to procure around 8 lakh metric tonnes of summer moong. Last year, the Government of India had fixed a procurement target of 4.19 lakh metric tonnes, against which 7.72 lakh metric tonnes were actually procured in Madhya Pradesh.

As of Tuesday, 3.47 lakh farmers had registered for procurement, but procurement had been completed for only about 82,000 farmers.