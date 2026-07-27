Residents Cite Environmental Damage And Safety Risks At Kaliyasot And Kerwa Reservoirs In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal mud car rallies continue every weekend in the ecologically sensitive Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoir catchment areas despite repeated complaints to the district administration and police.

Hundreds of off-road vehicles and thousands of enthusiasts reportedly gather on Saturdays and Sundays, entering protected wetland zones for mud-driving events.

Residents allege that reckless driving, loud music and alcohol consumption are common during these gatherings, creating serious safety risks for participants, visitors and nearby communities.

They say inadequate enforcement has allowed the events to continue unchecked.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan warned that the rallies are damaging fragile wetland ecosystems. The movement of heavy vehicles through muddy terrain is causing soil erosion, disturbing wildlife habitats and affecting aquatic life, migratory birds and native vegetation. Littering and noise pollution have further intensified ecological concerns.

Residents and activists have urged the authorities to immediately stop illegal vehicle entry, saying prompt enforcement is essential to protect the wetlands, prevent accidents and preserve the ecological balance of the Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoir region.