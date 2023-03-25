State fails to provide jobs to youth: Congress in MP's Rewa

Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): President of the district unit of the Congress Rajendra Sharma has said that the government failed to provide jobs to youths in the state.

The government has ruined the career of more than 13 lakh youths at the time of recruitment and played with the future 75 lakh students, he said. Sharma made the statement during an interaction with journalists on Friday.

Mayor of Nagar Nigam Ajay Mishra and president of the city Congress committee Lakhanlal Khandelwal were also present. There has been a case of question paper leak of the students of class 10 and class 12, Sharma said. The problem of unemployment has come to such pass that candidates with engineering M Com degrees applied for the posts of class 4 employees, he said.