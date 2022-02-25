Sridevi left ‘unusual lover’ in MP village

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A yesteryear pizzazz of tinsel town Sridevi has left a 54-year-old lover in Daduni, a tiny hamlet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The dyed-in-the-wool true-blue fan of Sridevi, the man Om Prakash Mehra thinks himself to have been married to her. The wedding was one sided, though. And the love was utopian.

Mehra’s adoration for Sridevi was so much that he is still unmarried.

Every year, on February 24, when the death anniversary of the actor falls, Mehra organises a feast. He also mentioned Sridevi’s name as his wife in the ration and in the voter’s list.

According to some villagers, Mehra had a dispute with the village Sarpanch over the issue. He thinks himself to be the widower of Sridevi.

Close friends of Mehra said that at the time when Mehra had heard the news of Sridevi’s death in Dubai on February 24, 2018, he did not eat food for three days.

Besides, following the death of Sridevi, Mehra tonsured and performed Terwi (religious feast after 13 days of death) as well. Since then, Mehra organised the feast every year on her death anniversary, in which all the residents of the village participate, he added.

Advertisement

The locals said that Mehra’s relative sent several proposals for marriage but he rejected all the proposals for the sake of Sridevi.

Mehra said that he saw Sridevi for the first time in the film Justice Chaudhary in 1985. He was studying in class 9th at that time adding that he fell in love with her since then. He watched the film Justice Chaudhary continuously for 29 days.

Mehra said that he had watched all her movies. Once on Diwali, the picture of Sridevi fell into the canal, he jumped into the canal to retrieve it. Now, he was preparing to build a 5 feet tall statue of Sridevi in his village, he added.

He further said, “I have considered Sridevi as a wife, then I will fulfill my responsibility as the husband. I will celebrate her death anniversary every year as long as I live. God did not listen in this birth, maybe in the next life we will actually become life partners.”

ALSO READ Sheopur: Two leopards found dead in MP

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:58 PM IST