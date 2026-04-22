Speeding Trucks Collide Head-On Near Garela Toll Plaza In Chhatarpur; Two Injured

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive head-on collision occurred between two trucks on Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh. Both truck drivers were seriously injured in an accident.

The accident occurred near the Garela toll plaza, under the Gadhimalhara police station area in Chhatarpur district.

According to reports, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mumtyaz Ahmed, son of Jalil Ahmed and a resident of Bareilly, was transporting goods in his truck and heading towards Chennai. Just as he proceeded past the Garela Toll Plaza, his vehicle collided directly with another truck approaching from the opposite direction.

The second injured driver is reported to be a resident of Shahgarh in the Sagar district.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Mumtyaz Ahmed became inextricably trapped within the mangled wreckage of his truck's cabin. Both the truck's front portions were destroyed.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Garhimalhara police force and local villagers immediately rushed to the scene. After an arduous rescue operation, the trapped driver was successfully extricated.

Subsequently, with the assistance of the 'Dial 112' emergency service, both injured individuals were transported to the District Hospital. Mumtyaz Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was heading towards it, but the driver of another truck lost control and went into the second lane, causing the collision.

Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed and negligence may have contributed to the accident, though police said technical inspection of both vehicles is underway.

Officials have also begun verifying whether the truck had valid permits and whether safety norms were being followed.