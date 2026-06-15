 Speeding Truck Runs Over 3 Bike Riders On Bargi National Highway In Jabalpur; 2 Dead, Woman Critical
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Speeding Truck Runs Over 3 Bike Riders On Bargi National Highway In Jabalpur; 2 Dead, Woman Critical

A speeding truck ran over three unidentified motorcycle riders on the Bargi National Highway in Jabalpur, killing two and injuring a woman. The bike caught fire after the impact. The truck driver fled the scene. Police seized the vehicle, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and are working to identify the victims.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Speeding Truck Runs Over 3 Bike Riders On Bargi National Highway In Jabalpur; 2 Dead, Woman Critical
Speeding Truck Runs Over 3 Bike Riders On Bargi National Highway In Jabalpur; 2 Dead, Woman Critical -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck ran over 3 unidentified people travelling on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, claiming two lives and leaving a woman injured, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the road accident occurred on the Bargi National Highway. After the collision, the bike was thrown off due to the impact and later caught fire. 

Regarding the matter, the police said, a speeding truck (Hyva) ran over 3 people travelling on a motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike caught fire after the accident.

However, the 3 victims remain unidentified.

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

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Injured woman admitted

Among the deceased are reportedly a young man and a child, while an injured woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After causing the accident, the truck driver fled the spot.

On receiving information, the Gaur Chowki police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Police have seized the truck and registered a case against the driver. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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