Speeding School Bus Runs Over 27-Year-Old Woman At Ukhri Tiraha In Jabalpur; Driver Taken Into Police Custody

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was killed after a speeding school bus allegedly ran over her at Ukhri Tiraha in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The accident occurred under the Vijay Nagar police station limits. The bus wheel reportedly ran over the woman’s head, killing her on the spot. Vijay Nagar police reached the scene, seized the school bus and arrested its driver. Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The deceased was identified as Alka Pandey, a resident of Anand Nagar in Gohalpur. Police established her identity through her Aadhaar card and informed her family members about the incident.

According to preliminary information, the woman was at Ukhri Tiraha when the speeding bus allegedly hit her. She suffered fatal injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

The bus involved in the accident belongs to Little World School. Following the incident, Vijay Nagar police seized the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

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The fatal accident caused commotion at Ukhri Tiraha as people gathered at the spot after noticing the woman lying on the road. Traffic movement was also affected for some time as the school bus remained at the accident site. Police personnel subsequently secured the area and regulated vehicles to prevent further disruption at the busy intersection.

Police are examining how the accident occurred and whether speeding or negligence on the part of the driver contributed to the woman’s death. Statements from people present around the accident site may also be recorded as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Alka’s family members reached the hospital after being informed about the accident. Further legal proceedings will be carried out after the post-mortem examination.

Police are also expected to examine available CCTV footage from the surrounding area, if available, to establish the exact movement of the bus and the sequence of events immediately before the collision.