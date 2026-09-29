Fake Class 10 Marksheets Used To Secure Postal Jobs In Jabalpur, CBI Books Eight | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI has registered a case against eight candidates who had used fake and fabricated marksheets to obtain the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Jabalpur, said officials.

A written complaint was submitted by Lavkush Parte, assistant superintendent of post, Jabalpur Sub Division, seeking legal action against eight candidates who obtained appointment on the basis of forged fake educational marksheets, certificates of Class 10.

In 2023 and 2024, the candidates were selected on the basis of marks shown in the uploaded marksheets and after submission of self-attested documents, they were appointed in the postal department on the respective posts.

Thereafter, the department started the verification of the marksheets and certificates of candidates from the concerned educational boards and competent authorities.

During the verification, it came to fore that the eight candidates had misled the office and submitted fake marksheets and certificates.

Further, it is alleged in the complaint that the possibility of involvement of other public servants in preparation or procurement and use of these fake documents cannot be ruled out.

The CBI has registered a case against Manvendra Singh Sikarwar, Badri Prasad Yadav, Devendra Singh Chouhan, Rajababu Ahirwar, Ramakant Sharma, Pradeep Khare, Sourabh Sharma and Nayan Kumar.