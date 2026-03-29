MP News: ‘Faraz’ Posing As ‘Rahul’ Sexually Assaults Woman, Threatens Life In Jabalpur; Arrested | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, married and father of two children, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman over the past year and blackmailing her, using fake identity, police said on Sunday.

According to information, the accused was identified as Abdul Faraz Khan. He befriended the victim under the name ‘Rahul’ and promised marriage to gain her trust.

He allegedly took her to Jabalpur and other cities, where he repeatedly assaulted her. The victim later discovered that he was already married with two children and tried to distance herself.

After she refused to talk to him, Khan reportedly began threatening to release intimate videos of her and continued blackmailing her.

The harassment and death threats caused the victim to contemplate suicide.

Following advice from some lawyers, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against Khan, detailing the assault, blackmail, and threats.

She also alleged that the accused had given her intoxicating substances to carry out the assaults.

According to Omti Police Station In-charge, Rajpal Singh Baghel, registered an FIR at Omti Police Station under sections 69, 89, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code.

Abdul Faraz Khan, a resident of Purana Bus Stand in Jabalpur, has been taken into custody.

Lawyers have demanded strict action against the accused, calling it a case of ‘love jihad.’

The case is under investigation.