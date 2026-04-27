Speeding Bus Hits Woman, Drags Her For 100 Metres In Morena; Terrified Villagers Stage Protest-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died after a speeding bus hit her and dragged her for 100 metres in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Monday. Terrified, the locals gathered and stage protest and demanded strict action against the driver.

The incident happened at the Bariyal intersection in the Civil Lines police station area of the district

According to the information, the deceased identified as Kamla Baghel, resident of Banamour, was going to attend a marriage function with her family. Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit her at the Bariyal intersection. After the collision, the driver did not stop the bus and dragged the woman further, due to which she died a painful death on the spot.

After the accident, the driver fled leaving the bus at the spot. At the same time, the most worrying thing was that the body of the deceased remained stuck under the wheels of the bus for about two hours.

After a lot of effort, the police took out the body in about two hours and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

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There was a heated argument between the police officers who reached the spot and the family members. The family members remained adamant on the demand for immediate arrest of the negligent driver.

During this time, the sluggishness and insensitivity of the administration was clearly visible. Local people and family members gathered at the spot and started expressing anger against the police.

Police have registered case, seized the bus and launched a search for the absconding driver. The police are engaged in investigating the matter

This incident has once again raised serious questions on the traffic system and road safety of the district.